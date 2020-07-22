Ultimate Tag Episode 9: Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ, Derek Watt's Show

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Toni and Chay walked away from Wednesday's episode of Ultimate Tag $10,000 richer with dominant performances in the final round.

Chay put on one of the best Ultimate Showdown performances we've seen thus far, blasting through the course in just 33 seconds. He defeated second place by a whopping 22 seconds to take home the prize.

Thomas Coppola still holds the all-time Showdown record with a 27-second time. In his final round, Chay was able to blow past The Flow and juke his way around Iron Giantess.

Toni was impressive in her own right with a time of one minute and 15 seconds, beating Valerie by 12 seconds.

Chay and Toni were both in first place heading into the final round, giving them the advantage of knowing the time they needed to beat.

Ultimate Tag airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next week is the scheduled season finale of the game show hosted by J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt.