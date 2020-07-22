5-Star G Mikey Williams Names Top 10 Including 5 HBCUs, Kansas, More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

Credit: 247Sports

Top 2023 prospect Mikey Williams released his top 10 schools on Twitter Wednesday:

In addition to big programs like Kansas and USC, the guard also listed five historically black colleges and universities, including North Carolina Central, Tennessee State and Alabama State.

Williams has only finished his freshman year of high school but is considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 class, rated a 5-star recruit by ESPN. He had over two dozen scholarship offers from schools across the country, with notable programs like Arizona and UCLA failing to make his top-10 list.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

