Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $16.23M Rookie Contract

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and first-round pick Tristan Wirfs reached an agreement on a four-year, $16.23 million rookie-scale contract Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the agreement as many teams scramble to get their draft picks signed before the start of training camp. All $16.23 million of the deal is guaranteed.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.