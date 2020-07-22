Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $16.23M Rookie Contract

Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $16.23M Rookie ContractJuly 22, 2020
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and first-round pick Tristan Wirfs reached an agreement on a four-year, $16.23 million rookie-scale contract Wednesday.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the agreement as many teams scramble to get their draft picks signed before the start of training camp. All $16.23 million of the deal is guaranteed.
