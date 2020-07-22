Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $16.23M Rookie Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Wirfs was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and first-round pick Tristan Wirfs reached an agreement on a four-year, $16.23 million rookie-scale contract Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the agreement as many teams scramble to get their draft picks signed before the start of training camp. All $16.23 million of the deal is guaranteed.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

