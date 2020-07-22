Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says He Won't Compete in MMA Amid Conor McGregor Buzz

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. won't be getting in the Octagon if he does ever face Conor McGregor in a rematch.

"No [I won't compete in MMA]," Mayweather said, per Zack Jones of Forbes. "I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs...you don't fix what isn't broken, and my record isn't broken."

While he won't compete in an MMA bout, he didn't completely rule out fighting McGregor again in a boxing match.

"For now, I'm happily retired," Mayweather said. "You never know, but it would have to be worth it."

That Money said he is retired is notable considering he captioned a 2019 Instagram post with the message "Coming out of retirement in 2020."

In June, McGregor said he was retiring as well in an Instagram post, although TMZ Sports noted Mayweather responded by saying: "If I'm not mistaken, didn't you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you're quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again."

Mayweather has not fought since his 2017 victory over McGregor. He is a perfect 50-0 in his career and counts wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto and Manny Pacquiao on his resume.

It was anything but a surprise that Mayweather, who is an undefeated boxer, defeated McGregor, who is a MMA fighter, in a boxing match, but the latter held his own for much of the fight until losing via technical knockout in the 10th round.

In December 2017, UFC President Dana White told Brett Okamoto of ESPN his company had discussed a deal with Mayweather.

However, Okamoto noted Mayweather provided some clarity on the issue:

"Exactly what I said is this: If I could make over a billion dollars before, I could do it again. If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights or fight four fights and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make a billion dollars. Which I can. I could do it in three fights or even four fights—I could make a billion dollars if I choose to get in the Octagon and fight."

When Mayweather denied he would fight in MMA, McGregor appeared to direct a derogatory tweet toward the boxer and followed with an image of his two UFC belts:

It appears as if McGregor still isn't going to get that rematch in the Octagon.