Nuggets' Bol Bol Randomly Drug-Tested After Strong Performance vs. Wizards

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Oregon center Bol Bol reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an NCAA college basketball consolation game against Syracuse in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Oregon 80-65. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets big man Bol Bol put on a show during Wednesday's scrimmage against the Washington Wizards.

And then he was randomly drug-tested.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post noted the University of Oregon product had been scheduled for a random drug test after the game. In his team's 89-82 victory, Bol dominated on his way to 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. The Sudan native did not play a game during the regular season because of a foot injury.

It wasn't just the stat line that stood out, but the versatility the 7'2", 220-pound center showed as well.

The 2019 second-round pick drilled two three-pointers, protected the rim, cleaned the boards and even unleashed an impressive pass on a fast break.

Bol played just nine games at Oregon because of injuries, but the Nuggets may have another formidable big man alongside Nikola Jokic if Wednesday was a sign of things to come.

More showings like that may mean more random drug tests in the future for Bol as well.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Bol Bol Shines with 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Blk

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bol Bol Shines with 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Blk

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Ended Relationship with Basketball Academy in China

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Ended Relationship with Basketball Academy in China

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Magic ✍️

    The NBA is taking over Orlando, a city with a franchise that's been irrelevant, but the Magic are 'trending in the right direction' ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Magic ✍️

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Stars for Social Change ✊

    CP3, Melo and D-Wade team up to form Social Change Fund to address socioeconomic injustice issues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars for Social Change ✊

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report