Nuggets' Bol Bol Randomly Drug-Tested After Strong Performance vs. Wizards

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets big man Bol Bol put on a show during Wednesday's scrimmage against the Washington Wizards.

And then he was randomly drug-tested.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post noted the University of Oregon product had been scheduled for a random drug test after the game. In his team's 89-82 victory, Bol dominated on his way to 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. The Sudan native did not play a game during the regular season because of a foot injury.

It wasn't just the stat line that stood out, but the versatility the 7'2", 220-pound center showed as well.

The 2019 second-round pick drilled two three-pointers, protected the rim, cleaned the boards and even unleashed an impressive pass on a fast break.

Bol played just nine games at Oregon because of injuries, but the Nuggets may have another formidable big man alongside Nikola Jokic if Wednesday was a sign of things to come.

More showings like that may mean more random drug tests in the future for Bol as well.