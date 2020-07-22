Yankees to Honor Hank Steinbrenner with Commemorative Patch on Jerseys

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will honor late co-owner Hank Steinbrenner with a commemorative patch during the 2020 season.

Steinbrenner died in April at age 63.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in April. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always."

Hank Steinbrenner played more of a background role with the Yankees after he and his brother, Hal, took the reins of the organization. He spent 13 seasons as a general partner in the organization.