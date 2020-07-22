Boxer James Hawley's Contract Terminated by MTK Global After Anti-LGBTQ Video

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

MTK Global dropped British middleweight boxer James Hawley as a client after Hawley made homophobic and transphobic comments on social media.

"MTK Global does not in any way condone, or support the views that were shared in any way, nor will these comments ever be considered as acceptable from any of our fighters hence the decision that was made by management," the company said in a statement, per Sky Sports.

Hawley was responding to a question on TikTok about whether he supported the LGBTQ community. The Daily Mail's Amitai Winehouse shared a portion of his response:

"I 1,000, 1 million percent do not agree with this stuff. Listen, I can understand girls get with each other all the time at parties and all things like that. I don't care, not a problem. I'd want them to get with each other in front of me. But boys on the other hand, and transgenders, there's something seriously wrong with you. What in the earth makes you want to change your gender and get f--ked in the arse."

He went on to say he "feel[s] sorry for your families" in reference to gay men and the transgender community.

Hawley has had six professional fights, posting a 6-0 record. In his most recent bout, he beat Josh Adewale on points in March.

MTK Global represents more than 300 clients across boxing and mixed martial arts, with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury the most notable star under its umbrella.