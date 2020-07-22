Joakim Noah on Clippers Teammates: 'No Prima Donnas ... That's for Sure'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Suffice to say, the Los Angeles Clippers aren't "Hollywood as hell."

That's how Joakim Noah famously described the Miami Heat during their Big Three era, but the veteran center sees the similarly talented Clippers in a much different light.

"No prima donnas on the Clippers, that's for sure," Noah said of his new team, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

The 35-year-old signed with Los Angeles in June ahead of the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. He made his on-court debut Wednesday for an exhibition against the Orlando Magic and finished with four points and five rebounds in 15 minutes in a 99-90 win.

Perhaps Noah's comment was a veiled shot at Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, who had long been competitive rivals for Eastern Conference supremacy.

Now, they're on opposite sides in the battle for Los Angeles, and James might once again be standing in the way of Noah's first career NBA Finals appearance. With eight seeding games to set the playoff field, the Lakers and Clippers sit first and second in the Western Conference.