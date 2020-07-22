Joakim Noah on Clippers Teammates: 'No Prima Donnas ... That's for Sure'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies center Joakim Noah (55) brings the ball up court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Suffice to say, the Los Angeles Clippers aren't "Hollywood as hell."

That's how Joakim Noah famously described the Miami Heat during their Big Three era, but the veteran center sees the similarly talented Clippers in a much different light.

"No prima donnas on the Clippers, that's for sure," Noah said of his new team, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

The 35-year-old signed with Los Angeles in June ahead of the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. He made his on-court debut Wednesday for an exhibition against the Orlando Magic and finished with four points and five rebounds in 15 minutes in a 99-90 win.

Perhaps Noah's comment was a veiled shot at Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, who had long been competitive rivals for Eastern Conference supremacy.

Now, they're on opposite sides in the battle for Los Angeles, and James might once again be standing in the way of Noah's first career NBA Finals appearance. With eight seeding games to set the playoff field, the Lakers and Clippers sit first and second in the Western Conference.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NBA Ended Relationship with Basketball Academy in China

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Ended Relationship with Basketball Academy in China

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Magic ✍️

    The NBA is taking over Orlando, a city with a franchise that's been irrelevant, but the Magic are 'trending in the right direction' ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Magic ✍️

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Stars for Social Change ✊

    CP3, Melo and D-Wade team up to form Social Change Fund to address socioeconomic injustice issues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars for Social Change ✊

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best NBA Teams of the '90s 🏆

    Jordan's Bulls were king, but there are other stars in our top-10 rankings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Best NBA Teams of the '90s 🏆

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report