Ranking the Top 10 NBA Stars 21 and Under

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Sometimes, it feels like he'll play forever, but we may well be nearing the twilight of LeBron James' career.

There's little need to worry about a dearth of talent when he leaves, however, as the NBA is loaded with players who've exhibited superstar potential in the first couple of years of their careers.

The rising generation is so intriguing that you can lower the maximum age for a list like this all the way to 21 and still come up with 10 names with relative ease.

The top 10 at 21 and under features point guards putting up unprecedented numbers for their age, a physical marvel whose feel for the game is way ahead of schedule, a three-and-D center who evokes memories of Kevin Garnett and more.

But first, a couple of quick words about how we arrived at these 10.

For one, the age qualification was based simply on whatever the player is at the time of publishing.

Second, this article is an endeavor to list the players who are the best right now. One could reasonably argue that RJ Barrett has a higher ceiling than some of the players you'll see detailed here, but he was statistically dreadful in 2019-20. He could very well be featured among the top 10 players aged 23 and under in a couple of years.

And finally, contrary to my typical practice for rankings, advanced numbers like box plus/minus were not heavily relied upon. They certainly have their place in evaluating youngsters, but they deserve leeway. The learning curve in the NBA is steep, so while analytics were certainly consulted here, they aren't the end-all, be-all.