Red Sox Unveil Black Lives Matter Billboard on Mass Turnpike Outside Fenway Park

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

The Boston Red Sox logo is seen on first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr's jersey during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

As the Boston Red Sox prepare to open the 2020 regular season at home Friday, they unveiled a new Black Lives Matter billboard outside Fenway Park on Wednesday. 

The billboard occupies the space next to the park that faces the Massachusetts Turnpike:

Amid the ongoing push for social justice throughout the country since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the league and all 30 teams announced during the draft last month that they would make donations to various groups in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

In addition to the billboard, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported the Red Sox will include a "social justice component" to their pregame ceremonies before Friday's contest at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles

"We're all supportive of what the fight is about. We're all supportive of that," manager Ron Roenicke told Abraham.

Roenicke noted he's not expecting any members of the team to take a knee during the national anthem before games, but the organization will support anyone who chooses to do so. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Betts' Megadeal with Dodgers Is Actually Great News for Red Sox, Chaim Bloom

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Betts' Megadeal with Dodgers Is Actually Great News for Red Sox, Chaim Bloom

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    TOR Not Allowed to Play in PIT

    Toronto will not be allowed to play at Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park, per the Pennsylvania Department of Health

    MLB logo
    MLB

    TOR Not Allowed to Play in PIT

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Betts Expected to Get $380M

    Dodgers star Mookie Betts expected to sign 13-year deal with LA for more than $380M

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Report: Betts Expected to Get $380M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Martinez as Red Sox’s No. 2 Hitter?

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Martinez as Red Sox’s No. 2 Hitter?

    masslive
    via masslive