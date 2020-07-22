Red Sox Unveil Black Lives Matter Billboard on Mass Turnpike Outside Fenway Park

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

As the Boston Red Sox prepare to open the 2020 regular season at home Friday, they unveiled a new Black Lives Matter billboard outside Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The billboard occupies the space next to the park that faces the Massachusetts Turnpike:

Amid the ongoing push for social justice throughout the country since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the league and all 30 teams announced during the draft last month that they would make donations to various groups in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition to the billboard, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported the Red Sox will include a "social justice component" to their pregame ceremonies before Friday's contest at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

"We're all supportive of what the fight is about. We're all supportive of that," manager Ron Roenicke told Abraham.

Roenicke noted he's not expecting any members of the team to take a knee during the national anthem before games, but the organization will support anyone who chooses to do so.