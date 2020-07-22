Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Agrees to New 3-Year, $9M Contract After Cancer Treatment

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers announced an agreement Wednesday with winger Oskar Lindblom on a three-year, $9 million contract extension.

Lindblom said of the move:

"I am very excited to be a part of the Flyers for the next three seasons. The support that the organization, the fans, and the entire NHL has given me has been quite overwhelming. I can't wait to get back skating with the boys and being the professional hockey player I know I can be. I want to thank the Flyers for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to the day I'm back and contributing to the team's success."

The 23-year-old Sweden native was deemed cancer-free in early July after completing treatment for Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, which forced him out of the Flyers lineup since December.

Lindblom, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent at season's end, was off to a strong start before the cancer diagnosis. He recorded 18 points (11 goals and seven assists) in 30 appearances.

His last game was Dec. 7 against the Ottawa Senators. The 2019-20 season was then halted March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He continued to visit with the Flyers periodically during treatment.

"Makes everybody feel good," head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters after Lindblom stopped by the locker room in February. "There's no doubt that we're all behind him. His teammates are obviously checking up on him on a regular basis, so is the whole staff, but to see him live is beautiful."

Lindblom was named a finalist for this season's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

A timetable for his return to play hasn't been announced.

Meanwhile, the Flyers were one of the 24 teams selected to take part in the resumption of the campaign, which is advancing directly to a playoff tournament.

They are scheduled to face off with the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning as part of the seeding round, beginning Aug. 2.