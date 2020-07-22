Patriots' Cam Newton Posts Throwing Session with Julian Edelman in IG Video

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton is adjusting well to his new surroundings based on a new workout video posted on Instagram.

The New England Patriots quarterback recorded a throwing session, which was set to Disturbed's "Down with the Sickness" and saw him connecting with Julian Edelman.

Per NBC Sports' Darren Hartwell, the workout appears to have taken place at UCLA's campus, where Newton has previously posted videos with Patriots players Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry and Devin Asiasi.

Newton is presumably still familiarizing himself with the Patriots' offensive playbook. The 2015 NFL MVP spent most of the offseason as a free agent before agreeing to a one-year, incentive-laden deal with New England on June 28.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Newton's $1.05 million base salary in 2020 is the minimum amount for a player with his experience.

On July 2, Newton wrote on Instagram that his contract was "not about money for me, it's about respect."

The Patriots currently have Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith as quarterbacks on their roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Newton is the likely favorite to take over as New England's starter after Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.