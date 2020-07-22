Patriots' Cam Newton Posts Throwing Session with Julian Edelman in IG Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton is adjusting well to his new surroundings based on a new workout video posted on Instagram

The New England Patriots quarterback recorded a throwing session, which was set to Disturbed's "Down with the Sickness" and saw him connecting with Julian Edelman

Per NBC Sports' Darren Hartwell, the workout appears to have taken place at UCLA's campus, where Newton has previously posted videos with Patriots players Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry and Devin Asiasi. 

Newton is presumably still familiarizing himself with the Patriots' offensive playbook. The 2015 NFL MVP spent most of the offseason as a free agent before agreeing to a one-year, incentive-laden deal with New England on June 28. 

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Newton's $1.05 million base salary in 2020 is the minimum amount for a player with his experience. 

On July 2, Newton wrote on Instagram that his contract was "not about money for me, it's about respect."

The Patriots currently have Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith as quarterbacks on their roster. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Newton is the likely favorite to take over as New England's starter after Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.  

Related

    Lamar, Zeke and More Reveal the Top Trash-Talkers in Madden Video

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Lamar, Zeke and More Reveal the Top Trash-Talkers in Madden Video

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NYJ Owner Accused of Racism

    Jets owner and US ambassador to UK Woody Johnson has allegedly made multiple racist and sexist comments to staff (CNN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NYJ Owner Accused of Racism

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams with the Most Work Left to Do

    B/R identifies what these teams still have to do before the season starts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams with the Most Work Left to Do

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs’ 2020 Fantasy Outlook 🔮

    @GDavenport predicts the fantasy football impact of TB12 and the rest of Tampa Bay’s loaded offense 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs’ 2020 Fantasy Outlook 🔮

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report