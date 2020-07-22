Stanley Robinson, Former UConn Basketball Player, Dies at Age 32

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The UConn Huskies men's basketball team announced the death of former standout forward Stanley Robinson on Wednesday. He was 32.

"Just a really, really sweet kid," former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun told Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. "The world was harsh for him, because he was such a caring, giving person."

