Stanley Robinson, Former UConn Basketball Player, Dies at Age 32

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Connecticut's Stanley Robinson (21) reacts during the second half against Missouri at a men's NCAA college basketball tournament regional final in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, March 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The UConn Huskies men's basketball team announced the death of former standout forward Stanley Robinson on Wednesday. He was 32.

"Just a really, really sweet kid," former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun told Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. "The world was harsh for him, because he was such a caring, giving person."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

