Stanley Robinson, Former UConn Basketball Player, Dies at Age 32

Stanley Robinson, Former UConn Basketball Player, Dies at Age 32July 22, 2020
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
The UConn Huskies men's basketball team announced the death of former standout forward Stanley Robinson on Wednesday. He was 32.
"Just a really, really sweet kid," former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun told Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. "The world was harsh for him, because he was such a caring, giving person."
