TMZ: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Sued After Allegedly Stabbing Raymond Winsor

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, faces a lawsuit related to the alleged June stabbing of his 60-year-old neighbor Raymond Winsor.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Winsor alleges in the lawsuit he suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain after Abdul-Jabbar, 28, attacked him for requesting he help his elderly grandmother with chores.

"Shut your f--king mouth or I'm gonna stick this knife through your teeth and cut your throat out," Abdul-Jabbar replied, according to Winsor's lawsuit.

Abdul-Jabbar was arrested June 10 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.