TMZ: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Sued After Allegedly Stabbing Raymond Winsor

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, faces a lawsuit related to the alleged June stabbing of his 60-year-old neighbor Raymond Winsor.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Winsor alleges in the lawsuit he suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain after Abdul-Jabbar, 28, attacked him for requesting he help his elderly grandmother with chores.

"Shut your f--king mouth or I'm gonna stick this knife through your teeth and cut your throat out," Abdul-Jabbar replied, according to Winsor's lawsuit.

Abdul-Jabbar was arrested June 10 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

