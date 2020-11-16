Bears' Nick Foles Carted off Field with Apparent Injury vs. Vikings

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles suffered an apparent injury and was carted off the field during Monday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.



Any setback to Foles is reason for worry in Chicago considering he suffered a broken collarbone last season while on the Jacksonville Jaguars and played just four games.

The Bears traded for Foles this offseason in an effort to provide some competition for Mitchell Trubisky, who has failed to live up to expectations that were put in place when the team selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

Foles lost the quarterback battle at the start of the campaign but took over during a Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons and entered play with 1,746 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He entered the campaign having never started more than 11 games in a single year as someone who has bounced around from a backup to primary role, but he will forever be a hero in Philadelphia after leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship to end the 2017 season.

That provided a glimpse of his ceiling, but Chicago will likely turn back to Trubisky again if Foles is sidelined for a significant amount of time.

While Trubisky was sidelined for Monday's game with his own injury, the Bears are headed to their bye week and could get him back. If not, look for Tyler Bray to play under center.