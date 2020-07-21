Bucks' Giannis Says He's Focused on Getting Better, Winning Games Amid MVP Talk

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A day after LeBron James made his MVP case by telling reporters "I've shown what I'm capable of doing," his biggest challenger is refusing to focus on the award at all.

During a media session Tuesday, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said his main concern is bringing a title back to Milwaukee.

"I know there's going to be a lot of people out there talking about the MVP," Antetokounmpo said, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "That's not my main focus. Get better. Win games. Help my team play good basketball. Go and try to win the big trophy; the last time we did that was 1971."

The Greek Freak become the first Bucks player to win the award since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974 and is still somehow getting better.

Just take a look at what Antetokounmpo did in 2018-19 versus 2019-20:

2018-19 Averages

Video Play Button Videos you might like

27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 57.8 percent FG%, 25.6 percent 3FG%, 32.8 minutes.

2019-20 Averages

29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 54.7 percent FG%, 30.6 percent 3FG%, 30.9 minutes.

Antetokounmpo continues to grow his skill set and is committing his fewest fouls (3.0) since his rookie season when he started just 23 games.

The overall depth and effectiveness of what the reigning MVP can do on the court rivals anyone who has previously won the award.

Of course, the biggest difference this season will come down to games played. Before the NBA went on hiatus on March 11, Antetokounmpo had 57 contests under his belt. The league announced Tuesday no games from the NBA restart will count toward awards and this year's voting, currently underway, will wrap up July 28.

That will likely help Antetokounmpo's case as any rusty performances in Florida, may tilt his season stats.

Regardless, it's out of Antetokounmpo's hands now, and he can remain focused on his main goal: an NBA championship.