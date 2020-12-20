Clyde Edwards-Helaire's X-Rays Negative on Hip, Leg Injury After Chiefs' Win

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's X-rays came back negative after he injured his leg and hip in Sunday's 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The rookie running back "got twisted up into the splits," head coach Andy Reid told reporters of the fourth-quarter play, after which the running back had to be helped off the field.

Edwards-Helaire has quickly established himself in KC's backfield after last year's lead tailback, Damien Williams, opted out of the season.

The LSU product was already expected to play a major role in the Chiefs offense over the coming years but entered training camp listed as the second running back on the depth chart behind Williams.

Kansas City drafted Edwards-Helaire No. 32 overall in April, bolstering an offense that already featured Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, and potentially extending the team's Super Bowl window.

After winning the title last season, KC doubled down on its high-powered offense with Edwards-Helaire and his potential to develop into a No. 1 tailback.

The 21-year-old certainly showed that's possible based on what he did in college.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

During his final year at LSU, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries while adding another 453 yards on 55 catches.

Both his blocking and running abilities stood out to KC brass, who couldn't pass up the opportunity to add the tailback.

Now they might have to do without him as Le'Veon Bell likely receives an even larger share of carries.