Damien Williams Says He Opted Out of Chiefs' Season After Mom's Cancer Diagnosis

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams said Thursday his mother was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which led him to sit out the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams explained the decision-making process during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin).

"It was hard," he said. "My mom is my rock, my everything. ... My mom, she just was like, 'Whatever decision (you make), I'm behind you.' ... Football is my life, especially coming off a championship and wanting to do a repeat—which, you know, I know they're gonna handle that. But at the end of the day, this was something personal."

