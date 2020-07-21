Reds' Joey Votto, Amir Garrett, More Kneel During National Anthem vs. Tigers

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Members of the Cincinnati Reds, including star first baseman Joey Votto, protested police brutality and systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem prior to Tuesday's exhibition against the Detroit Tigers.

According to Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Votto did so alongside relief pitcher Amir Garrett, second baseman Alex Blandino and right fielder Phillip Ervin.

This comes after San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler knelt alongside first base coach Antoan Richardson and outfielders Jaylin Davis, Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater prior to Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Nightengale noted Votto also wore a shirt that said "Black Lives Matter" during a workout.

"I felt obligated to say something and I feel like I've changed as a man," Votto said. "I feel like my perspective has changed. Going back to saying something, I didn't want to, but I couldn't sleep. It was a long stretch where I just couldn't sleep. When it affects me that deeply, I felt strong. I felt strong about saying something and learning. Every day I'm trying to learn."

The first baseman wrote a guest essay for the Cincinnati Enquirer titled "My Awakening" in June in which he explained how the video of the killing of George Floyd helped open his eyes to the systemic racism in this country.

"Only now am I just beginning to hear," he wrote. "I am awakening to their pain, and my ignorance. No longer will I be silent. #BlackLivesMatter"

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made the most headlines for kneeling during the national anthem as a means of protest, but former Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell did so as well in 2017.

Kerry Crowley of the Mercury News noted Maxwell was the only MLB player to do so at the time, although changing attitudes underscored by the worldwide protests following the killing of Floyd and the fact a number of prominent people within the sport have already knelt in exhibition games suggest more will once the season starts.

The league even responded to those who criticized Kapler and the Giants for kneeling:

In June, MLB issued a statement saying "our game has zero tolerance for racism and racial injustice" while adding "the reality that the Black community lives in fear or anxiety over racial discrimination, prejudice or violence is unacceptable."

On Sunday, Buster Olney of ESPN reported the league and its players have discussed how to incorporate social justice elements into the sport in 2020.