OSU's Chuba Hubbard Says He's Shutting Down His Twitter After Calling Out DA

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard is tired of replies to his social media being "a playground for hate."

On Tuesday, Hubbard announced he will not be on social media until further notice with a lengthy message:

"I have never incited or promoted violence or hate. All I've done is voice my opinion on issues I feel are not ethical! I love all! Even those that don't see eye to eye with me!

"I will continue to play football at the highest level! That won't ever stop! But I also won't stop pushing for what I feel is right!!!! With that being said.. I have noticed my social media has become a playground for hate.. That's the last thing I ever wanted to happen!

"You will hear me.. You will see me.. You will feel me!!! But not on twitter or any other socials until further notice! All love Chuba RMN"

The message came after he said Oklahoma district attorney David Prater "overstepped his position" and "must be held accountable" for how he dealt with police and protesters following the killing of 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As TMZ Sports explained, Prater did not levy charges against the police who killed Lewis in 2019 and then charged protesters with terrorism charges.

This comes after Hubbard made national headlines in June for calling out head coach Mike Gundy's decision to wear a One America News Network shirt. After a picture of Gundy wearing the shirt circulated, Hubbard said he wouldn't play for the Cowboys until something changed.

Gundy eventually apologized and said, "Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me."

Hubbard was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American last year. He is one of the best players in the country and should help the Cowboys compete in the Big 12 if there is a college football season in 2020.