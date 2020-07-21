Arterio Morris, 5-Star 2022 Combo Guard Recruit, Commits to Memphis

Photo credit: 247Sports

Memphis continues to add top prospects with 2022 guard Arterio Morris the latest to commit to the school.

Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported the news of Tuesday's verbal commitment.

Morris is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 21 overall prospect in his class by the 247Sports composite rankings. He is rated as the fifth-best combo guard in the country.

The 6'3", 175-pound player has good athleticism for his age with the ability to attack the rim with consistency. His play was enough to pick up double-digit offers after just his sophomore season of high school, including from Kansas and Oregon.

The Texas native ended up choosing Memphis, giving head coach Penny Hardaway another top option for the AAC school.

Memphis had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in 2019, including top prospect James Wiseman, although he eventually withdrew from the school after a suspension from the NCAA. The squad had an up-and-down season without him while finishing with a 21-10 record.

The Tigers added 5-star prospect Moussa Cisse for the 2020 class, while Morris now gives the team a head start for 2022 with plenty of time to add more.