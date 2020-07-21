Videos, Pictures of NBA's Bubble Arena Surface; 'Black Lives Matter' on Court

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Just over one week away from the restart of the NBA season, images of the specially designed courts at the Walt Disney World Resort in the Orlando, Florida, area have come out.

"Black Lives Matter" is written at center court in front of the scorer's table, and the benches feature chairs set six feet apart:

Several NBA players, including Kyrie Irving, previously expressed concern that the NBA's restart would be a distraction from protests across the country demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne in late June, the NBA and NBPA were planning to have "Black Lives Matter" painted on all three courts that will be used for games when the season resumes as part of an initiative to bring attention to the ongoing fight for racial equality and social justice.

Socially distanced benches are another step the league has taken as it attempts to maintain a safe environment for everyone in the NBA campus.

The league and union announced Monday that there were zero confirmed positive coronavirus tests out of 346 administered since its last round of testing July 13.

The NBA season is scheduled to resume July 30 with a doubleheader featuring the Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers.