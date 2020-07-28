Eagles' Alshon Jeffery Placed on PUP List at Training Camp with Foot Injury

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list because of a foot injury.

The Eagles announced the move Tuesday.

Jeffery is still rehabbing his foot after undergoing surgery last December to repair a Lisfranc injury suffered during a Week 14 victory over the New York Giants.

"He would want to get it done quickly so he can get on a rehab schedule," head coach Doug Pederson said at the time.

A critical part of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII team, Jeffery has been riddled with injuries over the last two seasons.

He missed six games and parts of a number of others in 2019, finishing with just 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns. A contract restructure last September likely saved his spot on the roster heading into 2020.

The Eagles, hoping to avoid the depletion of their wide receiver depth last season, took Jalen Reagor in Round 1 of April's draft. They will have to rely on him and DeSean Jackson, who missed most of 2019, in Jeffery's absence as they open training camp.