NBA G Leaguers Form Basketball Players Union with Help from NBPA

G Leaguers have officially formed a union after receiving assistance from the National Basketball Players Association.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, approximately 80 percent of players in the G League signed union authorizations "well above the 50-plus percent necessary for voluntary recognition."

Anthony Tolliver, secretary treasurer of the NBPA's Executive Committee, issued an official statement about the voting result:

"We are extremely pleased that our brothers in the G League elected to form their own union. The many NBA players with prior experience in the G League can personally attest to the value an organized union brings to players' careers. We would like to especially thank Andre Ingram and John Holland who gave so much of their personal time to the organizing process."

Per the NBPA's official statement, players will receive "the benefit of the many protections afforded to union-represented employees and the right to collectively bargain on a variety of matters, including, but not limited to, salaries, benefits and other working conditions."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in April that the G League received assistance from the NBPA and that players would start the voting process to form a union.

Wojnarowski noted the G League's union will operate independently of the NBPA and have its "own constitution, bylaws and leadership structure."

The G League was founded in 2001—when it was known as the National Basketball Development League—and consisted of eight teams.

It has since expanded to 28 teams, with the Mexico City Captains set to join the league next season.