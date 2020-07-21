Jordan Brand's Jumpman Logo Will Appear on NBA 'Statement' Uniforms in 2020-21

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

All 30 NBA teams will wear the most iconic logo in sports apparel next season.

Nike announced Tuesday that the Jordan Brand will appear on all 30 "Statement Edition" uniforms for the 2020-21 campaign:

"Giving the brand a ubiquitous presence across the league, the logo will appear on the right shoulder of the jersey and left leg of the short for all 30 Statement Edition uniforms. Each season, the Statement Edition designs set the tone for key matchups and are inspired by NBA teams making a bold statement every time they step onto the court — a natural connection to Jordan Brand's namesake and his approach to the game."

A majority of NBA Statement uniforms will carry over from the 2019-20 season and substitute the existing Nike logo for the Jumpman insignia. The Atlanta Hawks, who introduced new uniforms Monday, are among the few teams making changes to their Statement uniforms.

The Charlotte Hornets, owned by Michael Jordan, have featured the Jumpman logo on their uniforms since Nike took over the NBA apparel deal in 2017.

Jordan Brand was also featured on the last three All-Star Game jerseys.