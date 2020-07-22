PSG's Kylian Mbappe Revealed as Cover Athlete for FIFA 21

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the FIFA 21 cover star.

The 21-year-old featured in a trailer for the next-gen version of the game, which will launch with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The standard edition is slated to hit current-gen consoles on Oct. 9.

Mbappe is the second PSG player to earn a FIFA cover credit. Neymar was included alongside Cristiano Ronaldo on the Champions and Ultimate editions of FIFA 19.

Gracing the FIFA 21 cover reflects how much the Frenchman has already achieved at such a young age.

He rose to prominence with Monaco, helping the club win Ligue 1 in 2016-17. He subsequently moved to PSG for €180 million, which is the second-most expensive transfer ever, trailing only team-mate Neymar who was bought from Barcelona for €222 million.

Upon moving to the Parc des Princes, he has added three more Ligue 1 titles to help Paris Saint-Germain maintain their domestic dominance.

Even on a star-studded squad, Mbappe continues to stand out. He was the league's top goalscorer in 2018-19 with 33 goals in 29 matches and shared the honor with Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder in 2019-20 (18 goals).

The Paris native is already carving out a legacy with the national team, too. He scored four goals as France lifted the FIFA World Cup for the second time in 2018. He was selected as the best young player of the tournament, four years after Paul Pogba received the same award at the 2014 World Cup.

Perhaps Mbappe can hit another career benchmark later this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain facing off with Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in search of a first major European cup.