49ers' Nick Bosa Week-to-Week After Suffering Muscle Injury

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is reportedly "week to week" after undergoing an MRI following soreness in his legs.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported the news, noting the MRI revealed a muscle strain.

The 22-year-old was durable during his rookie season after the 49ers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, appearing in all 16 games.

Bosa was also a revelation on the field, tallying 47 tackles, nine sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble while winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and being named to the Pro Bowl.

The Ohio State product is a disruptive force on the outside with the speed to blow past offensive tackles and the power to create penetration even when he doesn't register a sack. He is a major reason the 49ers finished second in the league in yards allowed on the way to the Super Bowl last season.

While San Francisco's defense will take a step back if Bosa is forced to miss significant time, it can still rely on Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Kentavius Street to generate pressure in his absence.