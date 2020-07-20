Jets News: No. 11 Overall Draft Pick Mekhi Becton Signs $18.4M Rookie Contract

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Jets don't need to worry about their first-round pick showing up to training camp on time anymore.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton officially signed his rookie contract Monday evening, guaranteeing him $18.45 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Becton was the No. 11 overall pick in April and the third offensive tackle off the board, taken behind Andrew Thomas (No. 4 to the New York Giants) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10 to the Cleveland Browns).

