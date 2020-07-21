The 5 Tournament 2020: July 21 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Nate Robinson and Mike Bibby crossed paths as opponents in the NBA in the past, and they will face off again Tuesday in The 5 Tournament.

After beginning Sunday, the competition returns to action Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, with Robinson's Chicago 5 taking on Bibby's Sacramento 5 in the opening matchup of a tripleheader. Both Chicago and Sacramento opened the inaugural tournament with victories on Sunday.

The 5 Tournament features teams of five players, including former NBA standouts such as Robinson and Bibby, facing off in 3-on-3 action. The six teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the single-elimination semifinals on July 27. The championship game is set for July 29.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Tuesday's games.

July 21 Schedule, Odds

Sacramento vs. Chicago (-1.5), 7 p.m. ET

Toronto vs. Texas (-8.5), 8:10 p.m. ET

Miami (-9) vs. New York, 9:20 p.m. ET

Odds via BetOnline.AG. Games can be ordered on pay-per-view through Dish Network, DirecTV or Fite.TV.

Rosters

Miami 5: Mario Chalmers, Rob Hite, Craig Smith, Carlos Arroyo, Corsley Edwards

Sacramento 5: Mike Bibby, Jermaine Taylor, Amir Johnson, Dahntay Jones, Donte Greene

New York 5: DerMarr Johnson, Solomon Jones, Darnell Jackson, Qyntel Woods, Mardy Collins

Toronto 5: Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Alan Anderson, Patrick O'Bryant, Jamario Moon

Chicago 5: Nate Robinson, Derrick Byars, Eddie Basden, Mike Hall, Chris Johnson

Texas 5: Mo Charlo, Alex Scales, David Hawkins, James White, Will McDonald

Courtesy of The5Tournament.com.

While Robinson and Bibby are notable names in the Chicago-Sacramento matchup, they're not the only standout players who will be on the court for that contest. And because of that, it should be a competitive game that could go either way.

In Sacramento's opening 82-80 win over Toronto, Donte Greene led the way with 30 points and eight rebounds. Amir Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Bibby had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Johnson, who is 33, isn't long removed from his last NBA game, as he played 51 times for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018-19 season. Greene's NBA career was brief, as he played for the Sacramento Kings from 2008-12, but he's also played overseas and helped the Killer 3's win the BIG3 championship in 2019.

Robinson helped Chicago defeat New York 75-64 in its opening game, the largest margin of victory among Sunday's contests. He showed that despite now being 36, he still has strong handling and shooting skills, which he's also displayed while playing in the BIG3:

Texas was one of the favorites heading into The 5 Tournament, and it opened action with an 85-82 win over Miami. It will look to notch another victory when it takes on Toronto on Sunday.

The matchup between Miami and New York could be an important one, as the loser will already have a pair of defeats. And with only five games per team in the round-robin format, it could be difficult to bounce back and still reach the semifinals.

Although these players are no longer in the NBA, Bibby recently shared what his mindset was like ahead of The 5 Tournament. And like most basketball stars, he didn't go to Las Vegas to lose.

"It's about competition, respecting the game," he said, according to Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic. "Just go out and respect the game. Whenever I get on the court, I want to win."

While there were no tournament games on Monday, giving players a day off between Sunday's and Tuesday's action, the schedule picks up this week. All six teams will also play Wednesday, and they'll play back-to-back days again on Friday and Saturday.