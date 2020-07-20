WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Denies COVID-19 Rumors amid Wife Wendy's Diagnosis

John Amis/Associated Press

WWE legend Ric Flair says he's in "excellent health" after his wife, Wendy Barlow, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Gabrielle Fonrouge of the New York Post asked Flair about rumors he had contracted the virus as well only for The Nature Boy to strongly refute the notion.

"That is absolutely incorrect," Flair said. "My wife does [have the virus] ... we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick."

Flair, 71, caught a bit of flack this week for going out in public near his Georgia home without wearing a mask despite Barlow's diagnosis and the uptick in cases around the state.

As of July 18, Georgia has seen a seven-day average of 3,110 new positive cases per day according to The New York Times. The New York Post further notes the state currently requires those who have been exposed to someone who tests positive to stay home.

The wrestling icon has pitched in during the pandemic, tweeting videos of himself working out while wearing a mask as well as selling facial coverings through his personal website. Earlier in April, Flair partnered with the American College of Surgeons to urge social distancing and to stay home whenever possible.