NHL Power Rankings: Ranking All Teams Ahead of Stanley Cup Qualifiers 2020

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

24. Chicago Blackhawks (32 wins, 30 losses, eight overtime wins, 72 points)

The Blackhawks' leadership core of Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and captain Jonathan Toews have considerable Stanley Cup experience. They're also an aging group with only Kane still among the league's elite players. Longtime starting goalie Corey Crawford missed Phase 3 after testing positive for COVID-19. He's recovered but has little time to prepare for the qualifying round.

23. Montreal Canadiens (31 wins, 31 losses, nine overtime losses, 71 points)

Starting goaltender Carey Price is healthy and looked sharp during training camp. They'll need him at his best to upset the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round. Their special steams (17.7 power-play percentage, 78.7 penalty-killing percentage) were both below league average in the regular season. They lack a skilled left-side top-four defenseman and reliable scoring punch.

22. Florida Panthers (35 wins, 26 losses, eight overtime losses, 78 points)

Hopes were high for the Panthers this season with Joel Quenneville as their new head coach and their offseason signing of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. However, they were inconsistent, and Bobrovsky looked nothing like a two-time Vezina Trophy winner. If those issues haven't improved, the Panthers will be in trouble.

21. Arizona Coyotes (33 wins, 29 losses, eight overtime losses, 74 points)

This tournament is the closest the Coyotes have come to the playoffs since 2012. They have a solid goalie tandem in Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta plus a decent defense corps led by Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Many of their young core players, however, lack postseason experience. Veteran stars Taylor Hall and Phil Kessel must lead the way if they're to have a realistic chance of advancing.

20. Minnesota Wild (35 wins, 27 losses, seven overtime losses, 77 points)

The Wild were tumbling in the standings until they promoted Dean Evason as head coach on Valentine's Day. They rallied to win eight of 12 games under Evason before COVID-19 derailed the schedule. Was that hot streak a serious turnaround or merely a flash in the pan? They could struggle to regain that winning form following a long layoff.

19. Calgary Flames (36 wins, 27 losses, seven overtime losses, 79 points)

After finishing first overall last season in the Western Conference, the Flames spent this season trying to hang onto one of the final playoff berths. The goalie tandem of Cam Talbot and David Rittich blew hot and cold throughout the season. Winger Johnny Gaudreau's absence from the top line during the first week of Phase 3 training camp raised eyebrows.

18. Vancouver Canucks (36 wins, 27 losses, six overtime losses, 78 points)

Led by Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes, the Canucks are a promising young team. Starting goalie Jacob Markstrom recovered from his late-season knee injury, but concerns over the blue-line depth linger. They allowed the fourth-most shots per game (33.3) and struggled during Markstrom's absence.

17. Nashville Predators (35 wins, 26 losses, eight overtime losses, 78 points)

The Predators have tumbled since their Presidents' Trophy campaign of 2017-18. They were bounced from the opening round of the 2019 playoffs and struggled to stay in the chase this season. Former Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne stumbled through a career-worst performance between the pipes. The addition of Matt Duchene last summer failed to bolster their middle-of-the-pack offense.