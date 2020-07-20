19-Year-Old MSU Track Athlete Tony Martin Shot and Killed at Saginaw Gas Station

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Tony Martin, a Michigan State track athlete, was shot and killed at a Saginaw, Michigan gas station Sunday morning, Martin's high school coach told Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

He was 19.

The Saginaw Police Department confirmed Martin's identity Monday.

"In shock, really," high school coach DeEddie Sanders said. "[We were] pretty close. He loved track. He was a good guy, never got in trouble."

Martin set the Michigan long jump record (26 feet, 6 inches) in high school before earning a full scholarship to Michigan State. He competed in the long jump and 60-meter and 200-meter sprint events during his freshman year with the Spartans.

"We send our condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Tony Martin," Michigan State said in a statement.

Per Petzold, the Saginaw Police Department major crimes unit is investigating the shooting as a double homicide.