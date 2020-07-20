19-Year-Old MSU Track Athlete Tony Martin Shot and Killed at Saginaw Gas Station

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

Michigan State's logo is seen on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis/Associated Press

Tony Martin, a Michigan State track athlete, was shot and killed at a Saginaw, Michigan gas station Sunday morning, Martin's high school coach told Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press

He was 19.

The Saginaw Police Department confirmed Martin's identity Monday.

"In shock, really," high school coach DeEddie Sanders said. "[We were] pretty close. He loved track. He was a good guy, never got in trouble."

Martin set the Michigan long jump record (26 feet, 6 inches) in high school before earning a full scholarship to Michigan State. He competed in the long jump and 60-meter and 200-meter sprint events during his freshman year with the Spartans.

"We send our condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Tony Martin," Michigan State said in a statement.

Per Petzold, the Saginaw Police Department major crimes unit is investigating the shooting as a double homicide.

Related

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Knicks ✍️

    @HowardBeck explores how James Dolan’s passive silence to social injustice has upset Knicks employees, players & more ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Knicks ✍️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    The Ratings Madden NFL 21 Got Wrong

    Here are the ratings that should get a re-do 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Ratings Madden NFL 21 Got Wrong

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Does LeBron's 2019-20 Season Rank in His Career?

    Choosing the top seasons from LeBron's 17-year NBA journey

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Where Does LeBron's 2019-20 Season Rank in His Career?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    The Most Infamous MLB Moments Since 2000

    Everything from cheating scandals to throwing bats

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Most Infamous MLB Moments Since 2000

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report