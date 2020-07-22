The Latest Buzz Around Every NFL Team as Camp Season Nears

0 of 32

We're inching closer to the 2020 NFL campaign.

This offseason has been like no other in the league's history. Just as it has with every other facet of American life, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the NFL. Rookie minicamps and OTAs were wiped out. The league's latest proposal to the NFLPA would do the same to preseason games.

But Monday, rookies in Houston and Kansas City reported for training camp. In a summer that's been woefully short on good news, it was a sliver of just that: progress toward playing games.

The agreement to test players daily for at least the first two weeks of camp appears to move us that much closer to a pact that would pave the way for veteran players to report and team activities to begin in earnest. The pandemic will continue to dominate the news cycle once that occurs. But it's not the only news in the NFL.

Whether it's young players who could break out, overhauls of position groups or stars who are looking to come back from an injury-marred 2019, there's something going on with all 32 NFL teams.

And as we move toward the opening of camps leaguewide, here's a team-by-team look at what's going on.