Report: Ravens Believe Marquise Brown 'Ready to Become a Feared Front-Line' WR

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Marquise Brown's rookie-year stats didn't exactly scream "Hollywood."

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to change that in 2020.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported the Ravens believe Brown is "ready to become a feared front-line receiver" next season.

Brown recorded 46 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, appearing in 14 games (11 starts). He missed two games and played most of the season at less than 100 percent because of a foot injury that hampered his ability to create separation and make plays downfield.

The 5'9" speedster was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft for his ability to make big plays. While his diminutive size limits his potential productivity in red-zone situations, Brown could develop a Tyreek Hill level of dynamism in the open field.

Much of Brown's improvement could come down to Lamar Jackson's willingness to take chances down the field and his development as a deep passer. Jackson, while making strides with his accuracy last season, was still a below-average downfield passer—an area coach John Harbaugh hopes he can improve on in 2020.

"Those corners are going to be one-on-one and those safeties are going to be one-on-one against receivers, especially on some downfield throws, and we got to make them pay for it. We absolutely have to make them pay," Harbaugh told reporters in May. "The ability to make them pay for tilting their defense toward stopping our run game with a really, really efficient passing game. I do believe that's the next step of this offense. I really do believe Lamar is going to take the next step."

If Brown stays healthy, he should be Jackson's top downfield target in 2020. Their growth together could make them one of the most dynamic quarterback-wide receiver combos in football, but given their lack of ability to work together for most of the offseason, that takeoff may happen later than the Ravens anticipate.