NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Picture: Predicting Final Seedings and Records

The Milwaukee Bucks have a clear pathway to the No. 1 seed. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have another chance to make his first NBA Finals appearance, though he may face the most dangerous Eastern Conference team in the second round.

During the NBA shutdown, some players put in the work to prepare for the restart while others healed from injuries.

With that in mind, who's the sleeping giant in the East? We'll project seedings and records for the nine teams jockeying for playoff position.

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee Bucks (57-16)

2. Toronto Raptors (51-21)

3. Boston Celtics (49-23)

4. Miami Heat (47-26)

5. Philadelphia 76ers (46-27)

6. Indiana Pacers (42-31)

7. Brooklyn Nets (32-40)

8. Orlando Magic (32-41)

9. Washington Wizards (25-47)

Toronto Raptors Hold No. 2 Spot

While the Bucks have a 6.5-game lead on the Raptors for the No. 1 spot, only three games separate Toronto and the Boston Celtics.

Despite losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency this year, the Raptors remain a viable contender in the East. Pascal Siakam set off some alarm bells with his approach to the NBA hiatus when asked how long he's gone without basketball activities, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

"I don't know. I feel like I lost track of time as soon as I got into quarantine. I don't know. … It's tough for me to say exactly what time. I could guess maybe around three months without actually playing or shooting the basketball. So yeah, to me that's the length, and it's definitely the most (I've gone without playing since picking up the sport)."

Siakam went from the 2018-19 Most Improved Player to an All-Star this year, averaging 23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He's shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

While Koreen doesn't seem overly concerned about Siakam's lack of activity, the Raptors' rising star will need to establish a rhythm once he's back in game shape, though he's probably not the only one. Bucks forward Khris Middleton also falls in this category.

On a more encouraging note, head coach Nick Nurse praised guard Kyle Lowry and Chris Boucher for their practice performances. OG Anunoby has worked on the basics during his time away from the league.

The Raptors will benefit from a well-rounded roster. Nurse's deep rotation can endure a crucial stretch in spite of potential positive COVID-19 cases.

Philadelphia 76ers Secure No. 5 Spot

The Philadelphia 76ers ran hot and cold through the 2019-20 season up until the coronavirus put a halt on the action. In the last 10 games, head coach Brett Brown's group went 5-5.

Shake Milton could give the Sixers a momentum shift. From January going forward, the second-year guard played significant minutes in the starting lineup. He had a 39-point performance in a 136-130 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in March. Philadelphia could use his scoring ability for a spark in the first unit.

According to The Athletic's Derek Bodner, Philadelphia may keep Milton in the starting five even with Ben Simmons set to return from a back injury, though that's not a given.

"Regardless of whether he starts, Milton will likely be the backup point guard when Simmons is out, and he has the chance to earn much more if he's able to pick up where he left off in March," Bodner wrote.

Brown would send Horford back to the bench and use Simmons at the 4 if Milton stays in the starting five. With Milton's offensive contributions, the Sixers can increase their scoring average, up from 109.6 points per game, which ranks 21st league-wide.

More importantly, Brown praised Joel Embiid for his preparation during the shutdown. With a focused 7-footer, a healthy Simmons and the potential emergence of another scorer in the backcourt, Philadelphia will heat up in the bubble.

Indiana Pacers Struggle With or Without Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo had a strong showing in the Indiana Pacers' last game before the pause on the season, scoring 27 points, which included five triples. Initially, he chose to forego the rest of the campaign, but the two-time All-Star could change his mind, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

"It was hard for me to assess where I was at from the long layover, and obviously [with the coronavirus] couldn't really control that," Oladipo said. "But now, coming down here and getting some practices in, getting my feet under me, going out there playing with the guys, there's a possibility that I could play."

Regardless of Oladipo's status, the Pacers have a tough slate. They'll play the Miami Heat twice, a team that beat them on two occasions within a two-week span between December and January. Indiana will also face the Los Angeles Lakers, who hold the best record in the Western Conference, and the Houston Rockets could have Russell Westbrook back for the August 12 matchup if he clears protocol after contracting COVID-19.

Also worthy of note, first-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis has a foot injury that's limited his participation during practices.

The Pacers won't fall below the No. 6 seed. They're up 8.5 games on the No. 7-seeded Brooklyn Nets. However, the prediction here is Indiana loses ground to Philadelphia, setting up a first-round series with the Boston Celtics.