Warriors' Draymond Green on Social Justice Issues: 'The Fight Is Just Beginning'

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors won't be playing in the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. But that won't keep the star forward from using his platform to advocate for important social causes.

"I'll continue to push these issues and stand behind those willing to fight for us as Black people that are being oppressed in so many different situations," he told Mark Medina of USA Today. "It's important we continue to move forward and continue to stand up for what we believe in. We can't stop now. The fight is just beginning. It’s far from over."

Among the causes to which Green is lending his voice and support is the "More Than a Vote" initiative started by Black athletes and artists to combat voter suppression around the United States.

"Our lives are at stake right now,' Green said. "Voting is very important for us as Americans, and voting is very important for us as a Black community with what we face every day."

Green questioned how things might have been different if Hillary Clinton—who won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College—had been elected president four years ago instead of Donald Trump:

"That's such a small margin, if we do our job as the African-American community and get out and vote, that just does not happen. So maybe we're not in a pandemic right now. Maybe things are handled a little differently. But due to a extreme lack of leadership, these are the issues we’re faced [with] today as a country. I just want to do my part. If you can change a few minds along the way, you can possibly change the course of history."

Beyond "More Than a Vote," he's also joined forces with Sen. Chris Murphy to advocate for college athletes being paid. And he'll join TNT's new basketball show The Arena, a storytelling show also featuring Cari Champion, Dwyane Wade and Charles Barkley that will tackle both on- and off-court topics.

Given his NBA stardom and fame, Green has been given a platform. He plans on using it.