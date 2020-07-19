Overwatch League 2020 Week 24: Chengdu Hunters' Top Plays, Prize Money

Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

Aside from the San Francisco Shock, 2020 has been a weird season for the entire Overwatch League. What makes things even stranger is that the Chengdu Hunters, who typically thrive amid chaos, have instead been a bottom-tier roster all year.

Last year, the Hunters finished 13-15. Until this weekend, they had been 4-14 in 2020. But, with Ameng on his patented Wrecking Ball and Jinmu settling into a new meta that encourages Genji, the team beat a borderline top-tier New York Excelsior 3-2 and reminded everyone just how hot the league's streakiest team can get.

Here's how the weekend shook out.

Friday, July 17

Vancouver Titans 0-3 Paris Eternal

Houston Outlaws 2-3 Dallas Fuel

Saturday, July 18

Hangzhou Spark 3-0 Seoul Dynasty

Guangzhou Charge 3-1 London Spitfire

Chengdu Hunters 3-2 New York Excelsior

Vancouver Titans 0-3 Los Angeles Gladiators

Washington Justice 0-3 Toronto Defiant

San Francisco Shock 3-0 Boston Uprising

Los Angeles Valiant 0-3 Atlanta Reign

Sunday, July 19

Paris Eternal 3-0 Toronto Defiant

Atlanta Reign 1-3 Florida Mayhem

Boston Uprising 0-3 Los Angeles Valiant

Chengdu has never subscribed to league tendencies, as the team innovated Wrecking Ball's usage last season and has consistently stuck to its guns with Pharah and Mercy compositions. With Genji emerging as meta, the entire OWL has been thrust into some chaos, and nothing could feel more suited to the Hunters.

Leave was one of the OWL's most coveted rookies coming into 2020, but he has struggled to find consistency on a team that has felt more haphazard than cohesive. But his flexibility was put on full display as he shifted from projectile DPS in Genji to his more expected performances on hitscan heroes like Ashe. That sort of flexibility permits Jinmu to pick his opportunities, as the 2019 star returned to some of his former glory with an incredible performance on both Pharah and Genji.

Every team automatically qualifies for the 2020 playoffs, but seeding will impact placement, allowing teams who avoid the losers' bracket a much comfier road to the prize pool—which rewards $1.5 million for first place. The Hunters are unlikely to grab great seeding over the final weeks, but they can hit their stride and build momentum at just the right time.