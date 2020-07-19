Memorial Tournament 2020: Jon Rahm Cruises to Win, Secures No. 1 World Ranking

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Jon Rahm is now the top-ranked golfer in the world.

He finished off a dominant performance at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday by shooting a three-over 75 to win the event. He finished the tournament at nine under, three strokes better than runner-up Ryan Palmer. Matthew Fitzpatrick (-5), Matt Wallace (-4) and Jason Day (-4) rounded out the top five.

For Rahm, reaching No. 1 in the rankings is quite the milestone:

