NASCAR at Texas 2020 Results: Austin Dillon Clinches Playoff Spot with Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2020

Austin Dillon (3) drives during a NASCAR All-Star Open auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

It was a good day for Richard Childress Racing at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday.  

Teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick finished first and second, respectively, at the Texas Motor Speedway. It was Dillon's third career victory, giving the Cup Series another surprise winner.

As NASCAR noted, Dillon clinched a playoff spot with the result.

                 

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Biggest Emerging MLB Star at Every Position

    Who will add to their resume in just 60 games?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Biggest Emerging MLB Star at Every Position

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Offenses That Will Make Big Improvements

    Which five units have the chance to turn into a powerhouse in 2020?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Offenses That Will Make Big Improvements

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pelicans ✍️

    Josh Hart thinks NOLA would've been a '4 or 5 seed' if Zion played all year...now they have a chance to prove it 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pelicans ✍️

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Youngsters with Most to Prove

    The spotlight will be on these under-23 ballers in Orlando

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Youngsters with Most to Prove

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report