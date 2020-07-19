NASCAR at Texas 2020 Results: Austin Dillon Clinches Playoff Spot with Win

NASCAR at Texas 2020 Results: Austin Dillon Clinches Playoff Spot with WinJuly 19, 2020
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
It was a good day for Richard Childress Racing at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday.
Teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick finished first and second, respectively, at the Texas Motor Speedway. It was Dillon's third career victory, giving the Cup Series another surprise winner.
As NASCAR noted, Dillon clinched a playoff spot with the result.
