WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJuly 19, 2020
WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
WWE continued its slog through 2020 Sunday night with The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, a show almost too appropriately named given the company's television ratings and general audience apathy. It hoped the event would light a spark, rather than descend into a nightmarish abyss.
With the first-ever Eye for an Eye match slated for the show, not to mention a Wyatt Swamp Fight, the prospects did not look promising.
Would it be Rey Mysterio or Seth Rollins who lost an eye in potentially the most barbaric match in WWE history? Would Braun Strowman exorcise the demon that is Bray Wyatt from his mind? Could Dolph Ziggler finally win the major title that has eluded him over the course of his career in the form of the WWE Championship?
Find out the answers to those questions and more with this recap of the July 19 pay-per-view.
Match Card
- WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (stipulation not yet announced)
- Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
- An Eye for an Eye match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
- United States Championship match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
- Raw Women's Championship match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
- SmackDown Women's Championship match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley
- Tables match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
Already announced for Sunday's WWE Network presentation were:
Just two hours before the event, WWE tweeted that Kevin Owens and Murphy would square off on the night's Kickoff Show.
Kickoff Show: Kevin Owens vs. Murphy
The night’s action started on the Kickoff Show as Kevin Owens and Murphy battled in singles competition, rekindling a rivalry that is the direct result of Owens’ issues with “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins.
Neither Owens nor Murphy wasted time, taking the fight to each other from the opening bell. A big clothesline by KO flattened Murphy, but the former cruiserweight and tag team champion defended a senton with knees to the back.
Owens recovered and delivered a cannonball in the corner for two. Murphy broke out a Meteora for near-fall. The lightning pace of the match continued, neither man really gaining a sustained upper-hand over his opponent.
That changed with Murphy’s use of knee strikes and a brainbuster. Owens fought out of a superplex attempt and delivered a picture-perfect moonsault for a two-count. Owens sustained his comeback and picked up the hard-fought victory with the stunner.
Result
Owens defeated Murphy
Grade
B+
Analysis
It is never a good thing when the night’s action peaks in the preshow but that may very well be the case tonight.
Owens and Murphy, in an unannounced, thrown-together Kickoff Show match, brought the goods and may have stolen the show.
The back-and-forth, transitions and reversals kept the viewer invested. Even as it was somewhat predictable, the performers did a fine job of creating doubt that Owens would run away with the win.
Murphy, again, looked far better than his status in the company would suggest and Owens’ hot streak in 2020 continues.
A fine way to start tonight’s festivities and, hopefully, a sign of things to come.