WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

The night’s action started on the Kickoff Show as Kevin Owens and Murphy battled in singles competition, rekindling a rivalry that is the direct result of Owens’ issues with “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins.

Neither Owens nor Murphy wasted time, taking the fight to each other from the opening bell. A big clothesline by KO flattened Murphy, but the former cruiserweight and tag team champion defended a senton with knees to the back.

Owens recovered and delivered a cannonball in the corner for two. Murphy broke out a Meteora for near-fall. The lightning pace of the match continued, neither man really gaining a sustained upper-hand over his opponent.

That changed with Murphy’s use of knee strikes and a brainbuster. Owens fought out of a superplex attempt and delivered a picture-perfect moonsault for a two-count. Owens sustained his comeback and picked up the hard-fought victory with the stunner.

Result

Owens defeated Murphy

Grade

B+

Analysis

It is never a good thing when the night’s action peaks in the preshow but that may very well be the case tonight.

Owens and Murphy, in an unannounced, thrown-together Kickoff Show match, brought the goods and may have stolen the show.

The back-and-forth, transitions and reversals kept the viewer invested. Even as it was somewhat predictable, the performers did a fine job of creating doubt that Owens would run away with the win.

Murphy, again, looked far better than his status in the company would suggest and Owens’ hot streak in 2020 continues.

A fine way to start tonight’s festivities and, hopefully, a sign of things to come.