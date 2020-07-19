Tyreek Hill Says Terrell Owens Is Faster Than Some Current NFL Wide Receivers

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Terrell Owens is 46 years old and hasn't played in the NFL since the 2010 season, but he is apparently faster than some of the wide receivers who are currently in the league.

At least in the eyes of someone who certainly knows speed.

On Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill tweeted: "I will say TO faster than some these wideouts in the league, but y'all ain't ready for that discussion."

His comments come after Chad Johnson posted video of Hill and Owens racing each other with a cliffhanger before the ending:

It's a fair guess that Hill, who is 26 years old and known for his speed on the field and ability to blow by cornerbacks, won the race, but the fact Owens showed enough speed to impress the Chiefs playmaker is notable.

Owens is a Hall of Famer who made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro first teams during a career that extended from 1996 through 2010. He is third on the NFL's all-time list in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Some of the speed that helped him do that has clearly stuck around past his playing prime.