Jack Nicklaus Reveals He, Wife Barbara Had COVID-19 in March and Recovered

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday that he and his wife Barbara were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March but only had mild symptoms.

"We were very fortunate," he said, per Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

