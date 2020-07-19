4-Star CB Jordan Hancock Flips to Ohio State from Clemson: 'BUCKEYE for LIFE'

Photo credit: 247Sports

Cornerback prospect Jordan Hancock announced his commitment to Ohio State Sunday after recently de-committing from Clemson:

The Georgia native first picked Clemson in March but reopened the process last week, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. Just four days later, he said he made his decision and then announced he would play for the Buckeyes.

Hancock is considered a 4-star recruit and the No. 6 cornerback in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is rated as the No. 77 overall player in the nation as he enters his senior year of high school.

The 6'1", 170-pound player has plenty of upside, with Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs comparing him to other prominent players.

"Coach Coombs was one of the biggest factors because he's a great person, great man and definitely a great coach," Hancock told Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. "We talked about how he recruits first rounders, first round cornerbacks and that I have that talent. He compares me to (Jeff) Okudah and Denzel Ward, that's what I remind him of."

Former Ohio State stars Okudah and Ward are the only cornerbacks who have been taken in the top five of the NFL draft in the past four years.

Beyond the development of past players, Ohio State earned praise for the long-term scouting of Hancock.

"(Ohio State) was very consistent, they never let off the gas," he said. "They were the first big school to offer me, I wasn't even ranked when they offered, so they were the first school to take a chance on me."

The Buckeyes have the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2021 class, per 247Sports, and flipping a player from Clemson could be valuable with both teams always competing for national titles.