Deiveson Figueiredo, Ariane Lipski and Fighter Bonuses from UFC Fight Night

Deiveson Figueiredo, Ariane Lipski, Marc Diakiese and Rafael Fiziev each earned $50,000 bonuses for their efforts at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Fight of the Night went to the Diakiese vs. Fiziev bout.

Fiziev won via unanimous decision, and the fight received much praise on Twitter from numerous fighters, including Sean O'Malley.

The victor was clearly thrilled with the bonus choice:

Performances of the Night went to the featherweight champion in Figueiredo and the "Queen of Violence" in Lipski.

Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez by first-round technical submission with a rear-naked choke following nearly five dominant minutes in the Octagon.

Lipski finished Luana Carolina with a fantastic kneebar at 1:28 of the first round.

UFC's next event will take place Saturday. It's another Fight Night card, with middleweights Robert Whittaker and Darren Till facing off in the main event.