Yankees' Domingo German Says He's Not Retiring from MLB After Cryptic Post

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German isn't done with the sport after all.

A day after he posted an Instagram story saying "I've left baseball, thanks everyone," German published a follow-up clarifying that he's not retiring.

"I am very sorry for the unsettling post last night," Domingo wrote Saturday. "This past year has been very tough for my family and myself, for which I take full responsibility."

Domingo currently has 63 games remaining on his MLB suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy in 2019.

Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reported Friday no official transaction had been reported to MLB on German's status.

New York was playing an intrasquad game at Yankee Stadium at the time of German's post, and staff were generally out of the loop regarding his status.

"I know he's in the States, visiting his child right now, but beyond that, I don't really know much about it," manager Aaron Boone said after the practice. "I just heard something like that, but I don't. I don't really have much to say on the situation."

Boone didn't know much more Saturday, telling reporters before an exhibition game against the New York Mets the situation remained "very unclear."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

German is officially serving an 81-game suspension dating back to September 19 when he was placed on administrative leave pending an MLB investigation.

The 27-year-old went 18-4 for the Yankees before his suspension with a 4.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 153 strikeouts and 39 walks in 143 innings. He will be eligible for New York's postseason roster this year should the club advance to the playoffs; however, without a minor league season to allow for the pitcher to ramp up, it's unlikely he steps on a major league mound until 2021 at the earliest.