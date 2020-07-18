Haskell Invitational Results 2020: Authentic Tops Ny Traffic in Photo Finish

FILE - In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Maximum Security was disqualified and Country House won the race. Maximum Security will try to move to the top of the 3-year-old thoroughbred division when he takes on scorching heat and a challenging field in the $1 million Haskell Invitational on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

Authentic is one step closer to the Kentucky Derby with a tight victory at the 2020 Haskell Invitational on Saturday at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. 

The Bob Baffert-trained colt entered as the favorite in the seven-horse field at -120 (bet $120 to win $100), with Dr Post (+185) and Ny Traffic (+700) serving as the biggest challengers to grab the winning share of the $1 million purse. 

What seemed like a runaway after Turn 4 turned into a photo finish with Ny Traffic making a late push for the lead.

By virtue of a win on Saturday, Authentic has earned an automatic entry in the Breeders' Cup currently scheduled for early November at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. 

Here's a look at the results from the 1⅛-mile Haskell Invitational:

2020 Haskell Invitational Betting Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

1. Authentic ($3.20, $2.60, $2.10)

2. Ny Traffic (N/A, $4.20, $2.40)

3. Dr Post (N/A, N/A $2.10)

4. Jesus' Team

(Further results pending)

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

