Haskell Invitational Results 2020: Authentic Tops Ny Traffic in Photo Finish

Authentic is one step closer to the Kentucky Derby with a tight victory at the 2020 Haskell Invitational on Saturday at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt entered as the favorite in the seven-horse field at -120 (bet $120 to win $100), with Dr Post (+185) and Ny Traffic (+700) serving as the biggest challengers to grab the winning share of the $1 million purse.

What seemed like a runaway after Turn 4 turned into a photo finish with Ny Traffic making a late push for the lead.

By virtue of a win on Saturday, Authentic has earned an automatic entry in the Breeders' Cup currently scheduled for early November at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

Here's a look at the results from the 1⅛-mile Haskell Invitational:

2020 Haskell Invitational Betting Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

1. Authentic ($3.20, $2.60, $2.10)

2. Ny Traffic (N/A, $4.20, $2.40)

3. Dr Post (N/A, N/A $2.10)

4. Jesus' Team

(Further results pending)

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

