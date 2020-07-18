Nets Rumors: Justin Anderson Agrees to Contract as Substitute Player for Restart

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2020

Dallas Mavericks' Justin Anderson (1) handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Jan. 29, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets continue to fill out their roster for the NBA season restart, reportedly agreeing to a deal with Justin Anderson

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anderson is expected to join the Nets in the Orlando, Florida, area after signing his contract Saturday. 

The Nets have had to completely reshape their roster leading up to the restart. Wilson Chandler, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan opted out of playing. 

Charania reported Thursday that Michael Beasley, who signed with the Nets on July 9, wouldn't join the team after testing positive for the coronavirus. 

The Nets are familiar with Anderson, who appeared in three games for them in January after signing a 10-day contract with the team. He also played in 16 games for their G League affiliate in Long Island before the season was suspended March 11. 

A first-round pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, Anderson has played for four different teams in parts of five NBA seasons. The 26-year-old has averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game with a 41.8 career shooting percentage.

The Nets (30-34) are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their first game of the season restart will be against the Orlando Magic on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

