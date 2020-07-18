Olympic Figure Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dies at Age 20

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who competed in the pairs event at the 2018 Olympics, has died at the age of 20.

International Skating Union president Jan Dijkema issued a statement about Alexandrovskaya's death: "The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing. She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss."

An official cause of death is unknown at this time.

Harley Windsor, who was Alexandrovskaya's skating partner from 2016 until they split up earlier this year, shared a message on Instagram.

"Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia."

Alexandrovskaya and Windsor qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics with a third-place finish at the CS Nebelhorn Trophy in Sept. 2017. They finished 18th in the pairs competition at the Pyeongchang Games.