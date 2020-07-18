Report: Blue Jays Denied Approval by Government to Play in Toronto Amid Pandemic

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2020

The Rogers Centre and the CN Tower before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll/Associated Press

Less than one week before the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season, the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly don't have a place to play home games. 

Per Rob Gillies of the Associated Press, the Canadian federal government has denied the Blue Jays' request to host games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

