Tiger Woods Says Back Injury Didn't Bother Him During 3rd Round at the Memorial

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

After admitting his back was giving him problems during the second round of the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods said he felt better on Saturday.

Woods fired a one-under 71 in the third round, telling reporters afterward his back felt "good" and that he "played well today."

Woods was in danger of missing the cut after finishing with a 76 on Friday, pushing his 36-hole score to three over par.

The initial cut line when Woods walked off the course was plus-two, but he managed to survive when it got pushed back at the end of the day.

Woods told reporters after his round that he began experiencing back tightness during his warmups before teeing off.

"It started this morning during the warm-up. It wasn't quite as good as I'd like, and it is what it is," he said.

Making the cut allows Woods to get in a full four-round tournament for the first time since February at the Genesis Invitational. The Memorial marked his return to the PGA Tour after a five-month layoff.

Even though Woods won't be in contention for a victory this weekend, his ability to get back on track one day after an injury scare is an encouraging sign as he plays more tournaments this season.